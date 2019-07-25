Copa San Pedro Opening Season 2019-2020 commences August 1st

San Pedro’s highly anticipated Copa San Pedro Football Tournament is back! The Opening Season of Copa San Pedro 2019-2020 is scheduled to begin at the Ambergris Stadium in San Pedro Town on Thursday, August 1st. Organized by the San Pedro Sports Committee (SPSC), the tournament will see 12 male teams competing for the championship, Ambergris Hope’s, Boca Bombers F.C, Captain G’s F.C, Vince Assassins F.C, Los Catrachos F.C, Genesis F.C, San Pedrito F.C, Legends F.C, G Strikers F.C, Terror Squad F.C, San Pedro High School (SPHS) and Alaia F.C.

According to Sports Councilor, Hector ‘Tito’ Alamilla, the committee is looking forward to a competitive season of great football action on the island. “We are expecting this league to continue developing in quality and structure. One of our main goals is to create players who will take the jump to play at the highest level of football in the country. We also want to give Copa San Pedro more exposure to showcase the quality of players that we have on the island. We want to highlight the work that the committee puts in, giving their time to be at the games every week as volunteers to see that rules and regulations they’ve structured are enforced to have a disciplined tournament. Copa San Pedro is a semi sustainable football tournament that depends on door entrance and sales to cover referees, security, and trophies,” said Alamilla. He further stated that the tournament is recognized by the Football Federation of Belize and has two spots in the National Amateur League Tournament.

Copa San Pedro Opening Season 2019-2020 kicks-off on Thursday, August 1st at 7PM with Los Catrachos F.C going against G Strikers. In the second match, Terror Squad will take on Boca Bombers at 9PM.

The football action continues the following day, starting at 7PM, with Vince Assassins facing Legends F.C, and SPHS taking on Captain G’s at 9PM. The football weekend will culminate on Sunday, August 4th, with two matches. The first match at 5PM will see San Pedrito F.C taking on Alaia F.C. The last match of the week will feature Genesis F.C and Ambergris Hope’s F.C at 9PM.

All island residents and football fanatics are invited to come out and cheer for their favorite team and be part of the new football season. Food and drinks are on sale during all games.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS