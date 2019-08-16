Three San Pedro youngsters to try-out for Belize’s National Team U-18

The Football Federation of Belize (FFB) has drafted a selection of players to try-out for Belize’s Male National Team Under-18 (U-18). They will represent the country at the Unión Centro Americana de Fútbol (Central American Football Union-UNCAF) U-18 Championship to be held in Costa Rica from the 14th to 19th of October 2019. Among the players selected are San Pedro’s very own Harold Ramos, Ian Pou, and Arnold Flowers.

The players for the National Selection, from various football tournaments, hosted across the country. Flowers and Pou are currently part of San Pedro Pirates F.C, who are participating in the semi-pro football tournament, Premiere League of Belize. Ramos is part of San Pedro’s U-17 team competing in the FFB’s Youth Inter-District Football Tournament. All three islanders are well-known for their football skills as they have participated in several local and regional tournaments. The other players drafted to try-out for the National Team include: Devin Nunez, Javier Hernandez, Charles Tillett, Itzar Carillo, Diandre Castillo, Nefatly Chinchilla, Henry Plama, Emerson Maldando, Kleron Cacho, Jalen Budna , Miguel Uh, Jared Melgar, Ajani Vaughn, Shane Morgan, Andres Miranda, Jordan Apolonio, Alwin Zelaya, Tylier Peters, Jaylin Pelayo, Joshawn Flowers, Jovaunn Ramos, Eldon Reneau, Michael Palacio, Dion Cacho, Alexis Chan, Osiel Olivia, Eden Casanova, Jordi Elvir, Jaheed Longsworth, Owen Sosa, Wilfredo Galvez, Jahiem Caballero, Tyrone Peters, Yibemeh Lewis, Wayne Ford, Mathew Rash and Eugene Benguche.

The potential players have been camping, practicing, and trying out at FFB Headquarters in Belmopan City since Monday, August 12th. The head coach is Dale Pelayo, and assistant coach is Lester Jerome Serano. The San Pedro Sun wishes the island athletes the best of luck at the try-outs!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS