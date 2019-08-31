San Pedro Football Clubs learn about FIFA Connect

On Tuesday, August 27th representatives from the different football clubs on the island were introduced and familiarized with FIFA Connect, an updated registration and transfer system within the Football Federation of Belize (FFB). The familiarization session was hosted at the San Pedro Town Council Conference Room shortly after 6PM, and focused on the use of the software and its efficiency when uploading information of players, coaches and other information of each respective club.

During the session, Idemuei Moss, Club Licensing Manager and Director of Competition at FFB, explained to the attendees step by step the use of the new platform that will come into effect in the coming months. They learned how the registration process can be improved and how it can secure the football identity of stakeholders.

According to Moss, via the FIFA Connect platform, the registration of players, referees, coaches and officials to manage domestic transfers and even loans will now be possible. The presentation also touched on an update on FIFA ID, which will allow a unique identifier for all football players and stakeholders, providing real-time statistics.

The new FIFA Connect system is being presented to all football clubs around the country and once everybody is familiar with it, it will then come into effect. According to Moss, it has been well received so far.

