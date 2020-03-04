San Pedro Tiger Sharks defeat win over Belmopan Bandits

On Friday, February 28th, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks travelled to the Capital City of Belmopan, where they faced the local team, Belmopan Bandits. The island team played without Martevious Adams, who is recovering from an injury. Despite this disadvantage, the Tiger Sharks put up a fight and maintained a lead, after a rough start, winning 86-69.

The game took place at the Hilltop Basketball Court, with the Belmopan Bandits taking an early 15-2 lead. By halftime, the San Pedro Tiger Sharks almost closed the gap, cutting their deficit by two points, 45-43. In the third quarter, the island squad grabbed the lead and extended it to 71-62. The Tiger Sharks continued on top of the game during the final quarter, sealing an 86-69 final victory. The island boys were led by Antone Robinson Jr., who had the game-high of 23 points and 11 boards. Jihad Wright netted 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Francis Arana finished with 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Other games during week seven of the 2020 season of the National Elite Basketball League

Verdes demolishes Punta Gorda Panthers

The newest franchise of the National Elite Basketball League, the Punta Gorda Panthers visited Team Verdes in San Ignacio Town, Cayo District. The Panthers entered the game without their point guard, D’Von Campbell, who was released from the team. Despite this disadvantage, the team was able to put up a strong defensive play in the first quarter. Verdes began picking up the tempo in the second quarter, grabbing a 38-22 lead going into intermission. The Punta Gorda Panthers played hard during the remainder of the game, but their efforts were not enough to stop Verdes from ballooning the scoreboard to an 85-48 home victory.

Digi Belize City Defenders lands big win over Orange Walk Running Rebels

Meanwhile, at the Belize City Civic Center, the Orange Walk Running Rebels paid a visit to the Digi Belize City Defenders. The Defenders took control of the game from the beginning without giving the Rebels any opportunity. They led throughout the four quarters securing a 101-84 home victory.

Dangriga Dream Ballers beats Benny’s Belize Hurricanes

After a four-game losing streak, Dangriga Dream Ballers netted a home win on Saturday, February 28th against Benny’s Belize Hurricanes. The Dangriga team kept the lead from the beginning with the assistance of their new player D’Von Campbell, who was initially playing with the Punta Gorda Panthers. The Dangriga squad maintained their advantage over their opponent, registering an 80-67 win.

The upcoming games for week eight will mark the mid-way point of this year’s basketball season. The San Pedro Tiger Sharks will take a break this weekend, and their next game is on March 14th against the Orange Walk Running Rebels.

Upcoming games include:

Friday, March 6th at 9PM

Dangriga Dream Ballers vs. Verdes at Russel Chiste Garcia Auditorium

Benny’s Belize Hurricanes vs. Belmopan Bandits at Belize City Civic Center at 9:15PM

Saturday, March 7th at 8:30PM

Punta Gorda Panthers vs. Orange Walk Running Rebels at the Punta Gorda Sports Complex.

