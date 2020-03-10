Belize Receives Presidency of CODICADER

The National Sports Council, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, hosted the first annual meeting of the CODICADER Executive Committee where Costa Rica handed over the Presidency of CODICADER to Belize on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Minister of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, Hon. Patrick Faber was present to receive this honor.

Representatives from Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador were present at the ceremony.

The agenda continued with a presentation of the 2019 CODICADER games followed by a confirmation of the upcoming 2020 games and a revision of the proposed rules and regulations for 2020.

Hon. Patrick Faber welcomed our international guests and shared Belize’s enthusiasm for this honor as well as the nation’s love of sports, which is an important part of our young people’s development.

Mr. Ian Jones, Director of the National Sports Council, states that “this is an amazing opportunity for sports to continue prospering in our nation, and we look forward to continue working and participating in with our friends of CODICADER.”

For additional information, please contact the National Sports Council at telephone number 223-2001 or email us at [email protected]

