San Pedro Pirates female team beats Cayo Dreamers 4-0

The 2021 National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) Football tournament has begun its opening season. On Saturday, November 20th, the San Pedro Pirates female team claimed their first victory after defeating Cayo Dreamers 4-0.

The match took place at the Ambergris Stadium, and it was the second game for the island girls. The win was monumental after the crushing 6-0 defeat they faced against Verdes team after their first game on November 6th.

The match started at 3PM, and the San Pedro Pirates went in with a different game plan with the sole aim to win. The island squad controlled the game from the beginning, with their first goal scored by Elva Nuñez. Cayo Dreamers tried to recoup, but Pirate’s Tamara Baptist widened the gap after scoring the island team’s second goal. Minutes before the end of the first half, the island girls net their third goal, by Dulce Leiva.

During the second half, Cayo Dreamers played more defensive. The San Pedro Pirates tried to reach their opponent’s goal but found it challenging. The pressure continued from the home team resulting in a fourth goal scored by Nuñez. This was her second goal in the match, which sealed the game 4-0.

The tournament also saw other games across the country. Rumberas crushed Hyper Jewels 7-1, while Juventus Sugar Girls took a 9-0 defeat after facing Rebel Girls. Kulcha United was defeated by Jewel Fury 6-1, and the last match saw Sagitun Girlz claiming a solid 5-0 over Hyper Phoenix.

The NAWL continues this weekend, and the island girls will be playing on Saturday against Juventus Sugar Girls. The match will take place at the Ambergris Stadium at 3PM.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS