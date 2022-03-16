San Pedro Pirates female football team prepares for National Amateur Women’s League

After participating in the Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) Championship Elite Tournament, the San Pedro Pirates female football team prepare for their first game in the National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) on Saturday, March 19th against team Verdes Rebels. The game will start at 3PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

The FFB tournament counts with 11 teams from across the country, divided in two groups. Group A includes Rumberas, San Pedro Pirates, Jewel Fury, Verdes Rebels, Sagitun Girlz. Group B teams include Wagiya SC Ladies, Cayo Dreamers, Corozal United Warriors, Santa Elena Strikers, Juventus Girls and Bay City.

According to FFB, the tournament will be played in a round robin format, which will produce a winner from each group. These two teams will then face each other for the championship. In the last season, the San Pedro girls team reached the semi-finals of the tournament, but could not secured the championship. This time, the team believes they are better prepared and will take the opportunity to give the island a NAWL title.

The island team members include, Dennisa Mairena, Tanya Teul, Josie Castellanos, Julisa Mejía, Anneth Desus, Marisol Alegria, Tammy Baptist, Monique Rivero, Myranie Hyde, Aaliyah Parham, Olivia DaCosta, Hannah Cantlie, Dulce Leiva, Caroline Sersland, Jelly Yam, Abrianna Sierra, Emma-z Lopez, Vitranny Pérez, Alysha Reymundo, Elva Nuñes, and Yorlenny Trejo.

The schedule for the games throughout the season is as follow:

