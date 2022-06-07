Home » Sports » Belize national football team suffers second consecutive defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League

Belize national football team suffers second consecutive defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League

Tuesday, June 7th, 2022


In the senior national football selection of Belize, the Jaguars fell short against Guatemala on Sunday, June 5th, during their second game in the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League. Despite Belize’s defense and challenging weather conditions, the Guatemalan team secured a 2-0 victory over the Jaguars at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA. JUNE 5th: Ricardo Jerez #12 of Guatemala fights for the ball during the match between Guatemala and Belize as part of the 2022 Concacaf Nations League held at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
While Team Belize defended their side of the pitch, Guatemala had good control of the ball for most of the game. The home team took the lead at minute 10, after an auto goal when the ball sent in by a Guatemalan player to the box area near the goal rebounded off the chest of Belize’s defender Deshawn Nembhard. The rest of the first half continued without developments, while Guatemala continued leading 1-0.

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA. JUNE 5th: Charles Tillett #1 goalkeeper of Belize during the match between Guatemala and Belize as part of the 2022 Concacaf Nations League held at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
During the second half, Guatemala played more on the offensive, while Belize juggled between an offensive and defensive play. The second goal for the home team arrived in the 75th minute via a penalty shot. Guatemala’s continued pressure on six different occasions threatened to widen the score gap. However, Team Belize continued absorbing the force in defense. This technique did not allow any more goals against the Jaguars, and when the game culminated, Guatemala claimed a 2-0 victory.

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA. JUNE 5th: Alejandro Galindo #13 of Guatemala drives the ball during the match between Guatemala and Belize as part of the 2022 Concacaf Nations League held at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
This is the second loss for the Belizean team after losing against the Dominican Republic at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) Stadium 2-0 on June 2nd in the capital city of Belmopan.

GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA. JUNE 5th: Deon McCaulay #9 of Belize fights for the ball with José Pinto #4 of Guatemala during the match between Guatemala and Belize as part of the 2022 Concacaf Nations League held at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
The Jaguar’s next game is on Thursday, June 9th, against French Guiana at the FFB Stadium. The fourth and last game for the Belize team in the CONCACAF Nations League will take place against Guatemala in March 2023 in Belize.


 

