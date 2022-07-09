Kian Trejo to represent Belize and La Isla Bonita at Commonwealth Games in England

Island athlete Kian Trejo is making final preparations before traveling to Birmingham, England, to participate in the 2022 Commonwealth Games set for July 28th-August 8th. Trejo will be competing in the Triathlon discipline. This sport consists of swimming, cycling, and running over various distances.

Trejo shared with The San Pedro Sun that he felt proud and privileged for this opportunity and promised to represent his hometown San Pedro and the country well. As the time for departure draws near, Trejo said he trains daily. “I am trying to be as prepared as possible to perform well in these important games,” said Trejo.

The San Pedro athlete is a veteran of Triathlon and has participated in national and international tournaments in countries like Guatemala and Mexico. His latest participation in Belize was on June 26th, when he placed first in the Olympic Run held in Belize City.

Kian Trejo is part of a delegation of 12 other athletes competing in cycling and athletics. The athletes competing in cycling include Byron Pope, Oscar Quiroz, Alicia Thompson, Kaya Cattouse, Cory Williams, Justin Williams, and Giovanni Lovell. Hilary Gladden, Ashantie Carr, Ashontie Carr, Shaun Gill, and Brandon Jones will compete in athletics.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS