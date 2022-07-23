Mundialito Football Tournament starts in San Pedro

On Thursday, July 21st, the San Pedro Town Council Sports officially started the 2022 Mundialito Football Tournament on the island. The sporting competition will see six teams, Brazil, Argentina, Belize, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the United States, competing. The teams consist of children between the ages of 5 to 14. The games will take place every week at the Ambergris Stadium.

The tournament started with a short parade through downtown San Pedro with Miss San Pedro 2022-2023 Faith Edgar leading the march with the participating teams. The parade included decorated golf carts and colorful posters. Proud parents accompanied their children as they marched in the respective uniforms of their favorite teams.

Deputy Mayor Adaly Ayuso, in charge of the sports portfolio, was honored to be part of this initiative to discover the sporting talent in children. The Deputy Mayor thanked everyone who supported the tournament. The competition is sponsored by businesses and individuals such as F and S Golf Cart Rental, Crystal, Mrs. Rosa, San Pedro Pirates Football Club, Under the Sea Adventures, Football Federation of Belize, Castillo’s Hardware, San Pedro Town Council, and Shark Shooters.

Organizers also thanked all the parents for allowing their children to be part of this project. Everyone is invited to the Ambergris Stadium weekly to support the children playing under their favorite international teams, including Team Belize.

