San Pedro fishing team Mad Spread wins the XII edition of the Copa Mahahual fishing tournament

A Belizean fishing team from San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye named Mad Spread won the 12th edition of the annual Copa Mahahual fishing tournament. The tournament was held over the weekend from August 19-21, in Mahahual, Mexico. The San Pedro team headed by Captain Seth Eduard, Shadany Bradley, and Dylan Henkis won first place in the competition with a total of 1,405 points and a cash prize of 100,000 Mexican Pesos.

The rules of the tournament required all teams to head out to sea as early as 7AM every day and return by 5PM to the weighing station. On the first day of the competition, San Pedro’s Mad Spread was in the lead with 1,300 points. On the second day of the competition, the Belizean team continued the lead, becoming the favorite team in the fishing tournament. During the height of the competition, they managed to catch and release a beautiful marlin. This landed good with Mad Spread and kept them leading in the tournament.

At the of the tournament on Sunday, August 21st, the different teams were awarded. There was no doubt who the winner was after tabulating the scores. San Pedro’s Team Mad Spread was presented with the grand prize and congratulated for registering the highest score in the tournament. The team members

The other top teams included La Negrita in second place with 1,225 points. They won a cash prize of 60,000 Mexican Pesos. Third place went to Team Lupita II registering a total of 1,105.50 points. They took home 30,000 Mexican Pesos. Other teams in the top five included Lady Estafanie scoring 1,000 points and Team Gringo ended in fifth place with a total of 985 points.

Organizers of the fishing tournament congratulated and thanked all the teams for participating. They asked the teams and public to stay tuned for upcoming scheduled fishing tournaments. The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in congratulating Mad Spread for representing the country and island well at this international fishing tournament.

