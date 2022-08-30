PLB game between San Pedro Pirates and Verdes ends scoreless

On Sunday, August 28th, the island football team San Pedro Pirates traveled to San Ignacio Town in the Cayo District to face Team Verdes. This was the fifth week of the current Premier League of Belize (PLB) competition, and the island boys were looking for a win in this crucial home-away match. Despite their determination and hard play, the island squad could not land a win, and the game ended in a 0-0 draw.

The San Pedro Pirates prepared throughout the week to face Verdes, considered the strongest team in the competition. The island team had returned from a game in Belmopan City, where they narrowly overcame Team Bandits. This win marked their second victory in the tournament, matching two losses as well. Thus, a win against Verdes was imperative.

While they did not score goals against Verdes, San Pedro did not allow Verdes to score either. Both teams were very close to opening the score during the first and second half but never succeeded. A frustrated Verdes and Pirates accepted the 0-0 score at the end of the game.

The San Pedro Pirates continue in fifth place with seven points. In fourth place is Progresso FC with nine points. Wagiya SC also has nine points, but with more wins over Progresso FC, stands in third place, followed by Verdes in second place with 11 points. Altitude FC from Independence Village in southern Belize currently leads the PLB competition with 12 points.

The results for the other games over the weekend show that Benque United and Belmopan Bandits tied 0-0 on Saturday, August 27th. Progresso FC beat Port Layola 1-0 at the MCC Grounds. Altitude beat Wagiya 2-0 on their home turf of Dangriga Town.

The football action continues this weekend with PLB’s sixth week of games across the country.

