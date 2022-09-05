San Pedro Pirates win home game against Benque United

On Saturday, September 3rd, the San Pedro Pirates Football Club gained three points after defeating Benque United 2-1 at the Ambergris Stadium during week six of the national tournament organized by the Premier League of Belize (PLB).

The island’s premier football team returned from two defeats in previous games and kept dropping in the PLB’s standings. The group reorganized as they prepared for other games. The match against Benque started at 7:30PM on Saturday, with many fans showing up to support the island boys. The Pirates were dominant and played hard, determined to not disappoint their home turf fans.

The first goal for the island team came, and then quickly after, the visiting team tied the game. The island squad brought on the pressure in the second half and scored a second goal to seal their 2-1 home victory. The San Pedro Pirates management thanked all those fans who showed up to support the team. This win allows them to continue climbing the ladder to the coveted first-place position in the competition.

The next match is set for Saturday, August 10th, at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium against one of the newest teams in this PLB tournament, Progresso FC.

Week six also saw other games across the country. On Saturday, Port Layola beat Belmopan Bandits 1-0 on their home turf. Altitude FC overcame Progresso 2-1 at their hometown in Independence Village. On Sunday, September 4th, Wagiya SC traveled from Dangriga Town to San Ignacio Town in the western Cayo District, where they tied 2-2 with Verdes.

The PLB action continues this weekend as it rolls into its seventh week.

