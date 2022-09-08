Kian Trejo to compete in El Salvador

Island athlete Kian Trejo is again preparing to compete in the international arena. This time, the San Pedro competitor is in El Salvador, where on Friday, September 9th, he will compete in the U-23 Elite Triathlon competition.

Trejo is currently attending a training camp in El Salvador before his competition. He said he is learning sport metrology, recovery strategies, skills, and techniques. He thanks everyone who continues to support his sporting career and will do his best on Friday to represent Belize well.

Trejo represented Belize at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held from July 28th-August 8th in Birmingham, England. The island athlete is a veteran of Triathlon and has participated in national and international competitions in countries like Guatemala, Mexico, and Europe. This upcoming competition continues to prepare Trejo to be a better athlete, who in the future hopes to represent The Jewel in the major leagues in the Olympics.

The one-day competition will start at 4PM. The Sun will have an update following the games on Friday.

