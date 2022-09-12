San Pedro Pirates draws 1-1 against Progresso FC

San Pedro Pirates’ second home game ended in a 1-1 draw after facing Progresso FC on Saturday, September 10th at the Ambergris Stadium. The match was part of the seventh week of the current national tournament under the Premier League of Belize (PLB).

The ball started rolling at the Ambergris Stadium at 7:30PM. Progresso FC team proved to be a formidable opponent, and for the first 45 minutes, the game remained scoreless. During injury time, at minute 46, San Pedro Pirates’ Eric Roman scored the only goal in the first half of the game.

In the second half, most of the match did not see any significant changes and continued 1-0 in favor of the home team. There were several attempts to widen the gap, but the Pirates could not find a way to score more goals. Meanwhile, Progresso continued pressing, trying to find that break to even the score. At minute 86, the visiting squad got that break, and Alden Nuñez tied the game. The score remained 1-1, and San Pedro Pirates missed the opportunity to net a home win.

This draw, however, puts the island team in fourth place in the PLB. The Pirates had been in fifth place the last few weeks.

Games also took place in other parts of the country on Sunday, September 11th. Port Layola hosted Altitude at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, claiming a tight 3-2 victory, and the Verdes crushed Belmopan Bandits 5-0 at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio Town.

PLB’s week 8 continues this weekend with another round of games countrywide.

