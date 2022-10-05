San Pedro Pirates lands narrow win over Port Layola

The island’s premier football team, the San Pedro Pirates, landed a 3-2 victory over Port Layola after a home game held over the weekend at the Ambergris Stadium. The game marked the tenth week of the Opening Season of the Premier League of Belize.

The game played on Saturday, October 1st, saw a large crowd of Pirates fans attending, eager to support their team. The first goal for the Pirates came in the 23rd minute and was scored by Andir Chi. A minute later, as the fans were cheering, the island team suffered an auto goal, and the game tied at 1-1. This error did not bring down the team’s spirit, and to make up for the upset, Horace Avila lit up the hope and scored the Pirates’ second goal in the 45th minute. At the end of the first half, the home team retreated to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Pirates’ Luis Valdez netted the third goal in the 66th minute to give his team a solid lead. Port Layola was not going down without a fight, and in the 85th minute, Calvin Young scored the visiting team’s second goal. This was the game’s last goal, and when the long whistle blew, the San Pedro Pirates secured a tight 3-2 victory. With this win, the island is now in third place in the PLB ranking.

The island team plays again this weekend on Saturday, October 8th, starting at 7:30PM against Bandits at the Ambergris Stadium.

Other games across the country saw Altitude beat Verdes 1-0, while Benque United defeated the competition’s longtime strongest team Verdes 2-0. The last match saw Wagiya SC netting a 1-0 win over Progresso FC.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS