San Pedro Pirates prepare for PLB’s first Closing Season game

The Premier League of Belize’s (PLB) Closing Season championship starts on Saturday, January 14th, and the island’s elite football team San Pedro Pirates is preparing for their first game. The island premier league will face Progresso FC at the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday at 7:30PM.

The San Pedro Pirates ended PLB’s Opening Season last year in third place followed by Progresso FC in fourth. The last time the Progresso team was on the island, the game against Pirates ended in a draw, thus many believe the game on Saturday should be very interesting. The island boys are busy this week working on their last preparations and getting ready to officially introduce their team members.

The islanders came so close to the Opening Season tournament finals, and players are eager to emerge triumphant this season. The Pirates fell short to team Verdes on November 20th, missing the opportunity to advance to the finals, which took place between team Altitude and Verdes. Ultimately, Altitude emerged as champions, while Verdes were crowned sub-champions, placing San Pedro Pirates in third place. The island team looks forward to working differently this time to try to bring a second championship home, similar to their triumph in May, 2019.

The PLB games this weekend will also see champions Altitude taking on Benque Viejo United FC on Saturday at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village, Stann Creek District. On Sunday, January 15th, sub-champions Verdes will take on Belmopan Bandits at 4PM at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio Town, Cayo District. Meanwhile Wagiya SC will face Belize City’s Port Loyola at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District. It will be an action-packed weekend of football, and everyone is encouraged to attend the games if they can.

