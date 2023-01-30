San Pedro Pirates tops PLB standing after 6-0 victory over Belmopan Bandits

After their third consecutive victory on Saturday, January 28th, the San Pedro Pirates are leading the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Closing Season with nine points. The island men travelled to the Capital City of Belmopan, where they crushed team Belmopan Bandits 6-0 at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium.

The first 45 minutes of the match were scoreless as the home team-Bandits, held their ground. During the first minute of the second half, San Pedro’s Facundo Garnier netted the opener in the 46th minute. Team Bandits could not even score or stop the San Pedro Pirates from netting more goals.

At minutes 50th and 57th, Horace Avila nailed his two goals catapulting the Pirates to a 3-0 lead. Some minutes after, Brayan Vargas found an opportunity at minute 72nd, scoring the fourth goal for the team. The Pirates were not done yet, and Garnier netted his second goal in the 78th minute, while Vargas sealed the game with a second goal and the sixth for the game. At the end of the long whistle, the final score was 6-0 in favour of the island team.

The San Pedro Pirates are now leading in the PLB standings, followed by Port Layola and Opening Season’s champions Altitude in third place. On the road to CONCACAF, the Pirates are in second place, while champions Altitude led the standings.

Other games during the weekend saw Wagiya SC falling short against Altitude 3-1 at the Michael Ashcroft Stadium in Independence Village. Progresso FC beat Benque Viejo United 2-0 at the Marshalleck Stadium. Port Layola overcame former champion Verde 2-1 at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio Town.

