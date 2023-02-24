MMA 501 Fight Night II: The Rising takes place tomorrow in San Pedro

On Thursday, February 23rd, a press conference occurred at the Sandbar Beachfront Hostel and Restaurant to formally present the second edition of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) tournament on the island- 501 Fight Night II, now dubbed “The Rising.” The event is on Saturday, February 25th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Access to the venue starts at 6PM.

The press conference started at 7:30PM with promoter Ian Williams and San Pedro’s very own Bryce Peterson. Peterson is a leading MMA fighter who will be competing in the tournament. The fighters were happy to slate for the match, shared their passion for the sport, and invited everyone to attend the event. They all hail from different parts of the country. Many were thankful for the opportunity and committed to giving their best on fight night. Peterson and Williams thanked everyone for supporting this project and look forward to building up the sport in the country.

Williams shared that they hope to uplift the talented fighters in the country and make Belize a popular destination for MMA fans. Williams stated that the long-term vision is to start hosting international events. “We have a lot of talent in Belize, and we are happy to continue promoting the sport and encouraging these young fighters to excel and climb above the amateur level,” said Williams.

The event will start with four Jiu-Jitsus matches followed by five MMA bouts. Tickets for the event on Saturday are still available. You can contact organizers on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/501FightNight or call 637-9808.

