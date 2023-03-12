San Pedro’s Isla Bonita United Ballers hosts Motlow State Community College in a friendly football match

In a friendly football match held on Wednesday, March 8th, at the Ambergris Stadium, the San Pedro female team, Isla Bonita United Ballers, fell short against the visiting team from Motlow State Community College from Tennessee, United States. The island girls defended their home turf well and made the visiting team work hard for their slim 2-1 victory.

The ball started rolling at 8PM after a short ceremony in which Belize and the United States anthems were played. The Motlow State College Team began with an offensive to break the island girls’ barrier and score. The island ballers held their spot and tried to pass through Motlow’s defense without any luck. As the first half of the match was about to expire, the visiting team found a gap in the Isla Bonita United Ballers and scored their first goal. Before the first 45+ minutes were up, the Motlow girls scored a second goal.

During the intermission, the Isla Bonita United Ballers discussed once again their game plan. Their new strategy helped, and the home team managed to net their only goal a couple of minutes into the match’s second half. The remainder of the game saw close attempts from both teams but no more goals. At the end of the long whistle, Motlow’s team claimed the 2-1 win.

This is not the Motlow State College female team’s first visit to Belize. This time, they donated to primary schools in villages in southern Belize like San Roman, San Juan, and Seine Bight and to the Seventh Day New Horizon Primary School in San Pedro Town. The team also spent part of their time in Belize visiting places like Maya Ruins, the Blue Hole National Park, and scrimmaging with Belize U-16 Female National Team and San Pedro’s Isla Bonita United Ballers.

