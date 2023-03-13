San Pedro Pirates return home with a flawless victory

On Sunday, March 12th, the San Pedro Pirates Football Club crushed Wagiya SC 4-0 at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town in southern Belize. Again, this win catapulted the island boys to first place in the Premier League of Belize’s (PLB) standings.

The match started at 4PM in the ninth week of PLB’s closing championship. Coming from two draws, the Pirates needed to win this game to continue leading in the standings and better their chances in their journey to the CONCACAF tournament. With such determination, the island team went on the offensive, and in the 27th minute, Luis Valdez netted the first goal for San Pedro. This was the only goal in the first half of the match.

During the second half of the game, Wagiya SC continued to struggle and tried to get a break to even the score, but it did not happen. In the 46th minute, San Pedro’s Moises Hernandez scored the second goal for his team, and in the 65th minute, Mario Chimal broke through Wagiya’s defense and scored the second goal for the Pirates. Wagiya could not hold San Pedro’s momentum, and a fourth goal in the 84th minute by Trevor Lennon sealed the game. With this win, San Pedro Pirates now sum up 18 points and lead in the PLB standings again. However, it dropped down to third place on the road to CONCACAF. PLB opening season’s champion Altitude and former champion Verdes are in second place.

Other games in PLB’s ninth week saw a match between Verdes and Benque United ending in a 0-0 draw. Progresso FC nailed Altitude at their home field 2-1. While Port Layola crushed Internacional Futbol Club 3-1.

The sporting action continues this weekend with games across the country. The San Pedro Pirates will be hosting Internacional Futbol Club on Saturday, March 18th at the Ambergris Stadium.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS