San Pedro Pirates’ victory by default keeps them in the lead

The scheduled match between San Pedro Pirates and Internacional Futbol Club for Saturday, March 18th, was called after the visiting team could not make it to San Pedro. This gave the island’s premier football team a 3-0 default victory and another three points, keeping them on top of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) standings.

The San Pedro Pirates were looking forward to this home game and were disappointed when Internacional Futbol Club could not travel to the island for the anticipated game. PLB issued a release saying that due to unforeseen circumstances, Internacional Futbol Club out of Belmopan City could not field a team to play against San Pedro Pirates. PLB added that the matter would be sent to their disciplinary and organizing committees for review.

While in San Pedro, the Pirates noted they would be penning an official complaint to PLB. They pointed out that such practice should not be tolerated. The Pirates apologized to their fans and informed them that tickets purchased will be good for their next home game.

Other games continued as scheduled during the tenth week of PLB’s closing championship. Altitude FC traveled to Dangriga Town, where they destroyed Wagiya SC 5-0. Progresso FC hosted Benque Viejo United at the People’s Stadium. Progresso took advantage of being in their territory and went on the offensive crushing Benque 3-0. The match between Port Layola and Verdes could not be completed due to the inclement weather. They only played the first half of the match which ended in a 0-0 draw. The game has been rescheduled and fans were informed to hold on to their tickets.

The football action continues this weekend as the PLB rolls into its 11th of their closing season.

