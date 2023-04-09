FFB Signs contract with VIVIDARCH

In 2021, the Football Federation of Belize, on the advice of FIFA started working on the Phase “Zero” project for the engagement of the services of an architectural firm for the creation of a well-organized and homogenous infrastructure end product that originates from a master plan and design for the FFB. On May 2021, the FFB Executive approved the Phase “Zero” project and on September 2021, VIVIDARCH won the bid to do the architectural concepts, designs and drawings for the FFB facility.

On Monday April 3rd, 2023, FFB signed the contract with VIVDARCH valued at $712,381.37 for the architectural concepts which would encompass a futsal arena, beach soccer pitch, running track, completion of stadium, parking and other buildings. Present at the signing was President of FFB Mr. Sergio Chuc, General Secretary for FFB Mr. Earl Jones and Architect Sue Courtney from VIVIDARCH.

