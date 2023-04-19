Local basketball tournament starts in San Pedro

Island basketball fans can now enjoy weekly sporting action with the start of the San Pedro Basketball Tournament. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), San Pedro Sports Committee and the San Pedro Basketball Association organized the tournament’s first three matches on Sunday, April 16th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. According to the committee, ten teams are competing in the Under-19 and Open (19 and up) categories.

The first match started at 3 PM between San Pedro High School and Caye Caulker Stingrayz. The high school team played well but struggled to get the ball in the ring. The Caye Caulker team, however, managed to take the lead and held it until the end of the game, winning the match 47-31.

The next two matches saw teams competing in the Open Category. Tuff E Nuff faced the SPTC basketball team in an intense battle. Tuff E Nuff worked hard to dominate the game as the SPTC team gave them a challenge, but at the end of the four quarters, Tuff E Nuff took the victory with a final 62-52 game score.

The last match of the evening was between the Under Dogs and Palapa Boyz. Both teams gave their all as the crowd cheered them on from the bleachers. The Palapa Boyz took an early lead and tried to maintain it in the following quarters. However, the Under Dogs made a comeback t the end of the match, winning by a slim gap. The final score was 75-70 in favor of the Under Dogs.

Organizers thank those who helped assemble the basketball tournament and all the teams that signed up. Games continue this Sunday, April 23rd, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium starting at 5PM. The scheduled games include Tiger Sharks vs. Stingrayz, Tarpon Trappers vs. Island Ballers, and Tuff E Nuff vs. Under Dogs. The entrance fee is $5, and food and drinks will be on sale.

