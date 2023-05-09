Belize athletes capture Silver and Bronze at CADICA games in Costa Rica

A delegation of Belizean athletes won one silver and two bronze medals at the CADICA (Spanish for Central American Isthmus Athletic Confederation) games held from May 6th through 7th in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Against windy conditions, the small group of Belizean athletes did their best to win medals for their county. The group included Brandon Jones, Gianni Jones, Mark Anderson, Glenford Williams, and Joas Mejia. The contingent led by the Belize Athletic Association selected the athletes this year based on strict standards from the previous year’s medal contention. The availability of the athletes also played a significant role in Belize’s representation at this regional tournament.

Brandon Jones shared that he was proud to win the silver medal for his home country, Belize. Jones hit the silver medal in the triple jump (15.25m) competition. He also earned a bronze for Belize in the 100m. Team Belize netted a third bronze medal in the 4×100 relay competition.

The other members of the Belizean athletes also had remarkable performances. In the case of Williams, this was the first time he participated in a senior international competition. He finished fifth place in the 200m with a total time of 22.52. Mejia came in 7th place in the long jump (6.75) and did the 100m in 11.19. Anderson finished the 100m with a total time of 11.36 and the 200m in 22.99.

The CADICA games was founded in 1964 after the second Central American Championships in Athletics were held. Participating countries included Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, and Belize. Currently, the organization is headed by Honduran Calixto Sierra.

