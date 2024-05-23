Island league rolls into its eighth week of games

The Island Football League (IFL) is in its eighth week of games, with only three more weeks in the season. The competition features ten top football clubs, including Conquerors FC, Sea Bulls FC, Terror Squad FC, Shark Shooters FC, Alia FC, G-Strikers FC, Sharks FC, Vince Assassins FC, Joker Football Club, and Black Sails FC. Conquerors FC is leading the championship race with 22 points, followed closely by Sea Bulls FC with 20 points. These teams, along with the others, are all vying for the championship trophy.

The games occurred from Thursday, May 16th, to Saturday, May 18th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The tournament, organized by the San Pedro Town Council and led by Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports, aims to engage the island’s youths and seniors in the popular sport of football.

The Island Football League is gearing up for another round of matches on Thursday, May 23rd, starting at 7PM. The upcoming games are crucial as they could potentially change the course of the championship. They include Vince Assassins FC vs. Sea Bulls FC and Joker Football Club vs. Conquerors FC. On May 24th, there will be a match between Black Sails FC and Terror Squad FC, followed by a game between Shark Shooters FC and G Strikers FC. The weekend action will conclude on Saturday, May 25th, with a match between Sharks FC and Alia FC.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports invites everyone to come out and play a crucial role in supporting their favorite teams. The entrance fee is only $5, and snacks and refreshments will be available for purchase during the matches.