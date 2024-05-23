Legends Over 35 Football Cup continues with fourth week of games

On the evening of Sunday, May 19th, the action-packed Legends Over 35 Cup tournament entered another thrilling round of games at the Ambergris Stadium. Charged with excitement, two intense matches kicked off at 6:30 PM, promising an unforgettable display of skill and passion.

The first match pitted Sea Bulls Assassins against Los Gaseros, with Los Gaseros emerging victorious with a 2-0 score. With this win, Los Gaseros reached a 3-3 point score, putting them on par with Sea Bulls Assassins in the current league standings.

At 8PM, the playoffs began with the night’s last game, featuring the Shark Shooters against the J&L Boys. The Shark Shooters dominated the match with a 5-4 score, claiming victory. This win has propelled the Shark Shooters FC to six points in the league standings, while the J&L Boys have garnered three points.

The leading team in the Legends Over 35 Cup remains the Tropical Strikers, with an overall score of nine points. Following them are the Shark Shooters FC, with six points, and the J & L Boys, with three points. Other teams in the standings include Los Gaseros, in fourth place, and Sea Bulls Assassins, in fifth place, also with three points.

The excitement continues on Sunday, May 26th, at Ambergris Stadium. The evening kicks off at 6:30PM with a high-stakes match between Los Gaseros and the league leaders, the Tropical Strikers. The night concludes at 8PM with a clash between the Sea Bulls Assassins and the Shark Shooters, promising another thrilling showdown.

Fans and supporters are invited to come out and cheer for their favorite teams. Your presence and support make a difference. The entrance fee is $5 per person, and various food and drinks will be available during the games.

For more updates and information on games, visit https://shorturl.at/wzBO1.