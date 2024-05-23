Thursday, May 23, 2024
Sports

Legends Over 35 Football Cup continues with fourth week of games

Share

On the evening of Sunday, May 19th, the action-packed Legends Over 35 Cup tournament entered another thrilling round of games at the Ambergris Stadium. Charged with excitement, two intense matches kicked off at 6:30 PM, promising an unforgettable display of skill and passion.
The first match pitted Sea Bulls Assassins against Los Gaseros, with Los Gaseros emerging victorious with a 2-0 score. With this win, Los Gaseros reached a 3-3 point score, putting them on par with Sea Bulls Assassins in the current league standings.
At 8PM, the playoffs began with the night’s last game, featuring the Shark Shooters against the J&L Boys. The Shark Shooters dominated the match with a 5-4 score, claiming victory. This win has propelled the Shark Shooters FC to six points in the league standings, while the J&L Boys have garnered three points.
The leading team in the Legends Over 35 Cup remains the Tropical Strikers, with an overall score of nine points. Following them are the Shark Shooters FC, with six points, and the J & L Boys, with three points. Other teams in the standings include Los Gaseros, in fourth place, and Sea Bulls Assassins, in fifth place, also with three points.
The excitement continues on Sunday, May 26th, at Ambergris Stadium. The evening kicks off at 6:30PM with a high-stakes match between Los Gaseros and the league leaders, the Tropical Strikers. The night concludes at 8PM with a clash between the Sea Bulls Assassins and the Shark Shooters, promising another thrilling showdown.
Fans and supporters are invited to come out and cheer for their favorite teams. Your presence and support make a difference. The entrance fee is $5 per person, and various food and drinks will be available during the games.
For more updates and information on games, visit https://shorturl.at/wzBO1.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun