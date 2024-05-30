Benny’s Hurricanes qualify for the 2024 BEBL finals; San Pedro Tiger Sharks must win next match

As San Pedro Tiger Sharks prepares for the second game in the Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) playoffs, the Benny’s Hurricanes have secured their place in the finals after defeating the Griga Dream Ballers 90-83. The 2023 BEBL champions are now waiting for the winner of the best-of-three playoff series between San Pedro Tiger Sharks and Belize City Defenders. One of these teams will face the current champions at the finals, with the first match set for June 21st at 9PM at the Belize City Civic Center.

The Benny’s Belize Hurricanes traveled to Dangriga Town on Friday, May 24th, facing the home team in the second game of the best-of-three playoff series. The Hurricanes were leading in the series after winning the first game 105-70 on May 17th. The second game in Dangriga played at the Russel ‘Chiste’ Garcia Auditorium, was described as electric with the sound of drumming from the Griga Dream Ballers’ fans.

The first quarter ended with Dangriga leading by two with 16 points. The second quarter was even more intense, with the highest-scoring quarter of the game. The home team stretched their lead. As the quarter neared its end, the Griga Ballers had a 10-point lead over the Hurricanes. But in the last seconds before halftime, the Belize City team upped their game, and to everyone’s surprise, before the teams retreated to the lockers, the game tied at 45-45.

In the third quarter, the Griga boys again took the lead, quickly widening the gap. However, this was short-lived as Benny’s Hurricanes made another striking comeback at the end and took the quarter 62-60 with a three-pointer. In the last quarter, the Griga Dream Ballers tried to keep their lead by going on the offensive. The score stayed tight, with the Benny’s Hurricanes narrowly maintaining their lead. With the assistance of a couple of three-pointers, the defending champion sealed the game 90-83.

The team will now wait for the winner of the June 7th game between San Pedro Tiger Sharks and Belize City Defenders. The Belize City team won the first game of the best-of-three series. As such, the San Pedro team needs to win this game if they want to advance to the finals. If the island boys win, there will be a third and decisive game on June 9th to determine a winner to face Benny’s Hurricanes in the finals.