Girl Power leads the Female 7-a-Side Football Tournament

On Sunday, June 9th, the Female 7-a-side football competition brought another round of exciting sports entertainment. In an action-packed game, Girl Power crushed Hurricanes 6-0, climbing to the top of the tournament’s standing with this flawless victory.

The ball started rolling shortly after 5PM at the Ambergris Stadium. Both teams went on the offensive but struggled to open the score. Despite their efforts and close calls to each other’s goalposts, the first half ended goalless.

The second half of the match saw a total turnover. Girl Power dominated the ball quickly, scoring their first goal. Displaying different strategies, the team netted a second goal and a third one. Hurricanes tried to come back, and although they made progress trying to break through Girl Power’s defense, they had no luck.

Not content with their lead, Girl Power continued their aggressive play and scored their fourth goal. Undeterred by the score, the Hurricanes fought hard to narrow the gap. However, Girl Power’s relentless attack resulted in two more goals. As the long whistle blew, signaling the match’s end, Girl Power triumphed over the Hurricanes with a resounding 6-0 victory.

The excitement continues on Sunday, June 16th, with the next tournament round scheduled for 5PM at the Ambergris Stadium. With three points, Girl Power is leading the standings, closely followed by Team No Limit. The Hurricanes, while in last place for now, will come back with a vengeance.

The tournament saw many talented female footballers showcase their skills on the pitch. Organizers are more than satisfied with the players and the support for the growth of female football in San Pedro Town.

Football fans are encouraged to continue supporting female players and to attend the games every weekend. They stated that it takes a village to raise children, and supporting these young athletes is a way to nurture future sports stars.

For more information on this and other tournaments, follow the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook fan page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557318788506.