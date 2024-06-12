Legends Over 35 Cup ends another weekend of fantastic football

Two thrilling Legends Over 35 Cup matches on Sunday, June 9th, closed another weekend of spectacular football action at the Ambergris Stadium. The matches between J & L Boys and Seabulls Assasins, followed by Tropical Strikers and Los Gaseros, did not disappoint football fans who came out to support their favorite teams.

The first match saw J & L Boys leading over Seabulls Assasins with a 1-0 score in the first minutes. The gameplay was on the J & L Boys as they broke through their opponent’s defense and scored a second goal. J & L felt confident with their lead and dropped their guard, which led to the first goal against them. The Seabulls took advantage of this game change, charged towards J & L’s defense, and closed the gap with a second goal.

The second half kicked off with a tense 2-2 score. Both teams were determined to break the deadlock, but there were no goals for most of the first minutes. J & L Boys, however, found a way and netted their third goal, sticking to their plan to hold on to that lead. Despite their strategy, Seabulls Assasins tied the game seconds before the end, showcasing their resilience.

The second round of the Legends Over 35 Cup was a tough battle for the disadvantageous Los Gaseros team. With no additional players, the Los Gaseros squad had to play the entire match, leading to their players’ running out of gas on the pitch. This exhaustion was evident in the second half when most of the goals were scored, with the Tropical Strikers showing no mercy and sealing the game with a crushing 5-1 in their favor.

Another round of games will take place on Sunday, June 16th, at the Ambergris Stadium. Once again, football fans are invited to come out and cheer for their favorite teams.