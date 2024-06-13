San Pedro Tiger Sharks eliminated in BEBL’s semi-finals

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks were eliminated from the 2024 Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) championship on Friday, June 7th, by the Belize City Defenders in the semi-finals. The crucial match occurred at the Belize City Civic Center, where the island team gave their best effort but ultimately fell short against the Defenders, who clinched a close 72-69 victory. However, the excitement doesn’t end here. The coveted BEBL Championship trophy is now between Benny’s Hurricanes and Belize City Defenders, with the first of two matches scheduled for June 21st.

In the final match, the Tiger Sharks started with a solid lead, thanks to the outstanding performance of Jihad Wright, Gene Myvrett, and Francis Arana. The Belize City Defenders kept trailing behind the island boys, but it was not enough. The Tiger Sharks closed the first quarter with a 23-18 lead. The Belize City team kept the pressure, and by the end of the second quarter, they managed to overcome the island squad 33-29.

Following the halftime break, The Belize City Defenders maintained their momentum, stretching the gap. The Tiger Sharks were right behind, netting points, but they were not enough to prevent the Defenders from taking the third quarter 52-47.

As the game reached its final quarter, the Defenders maintained their lead over the Tiger Sharks. However, the island team did not give up, implementing a new defensive strategy and fighting desperately to bridge the gap. Despite their valiant efforts, the Tiger Sharks could not close the margin, and the game ended with the Defenders securing a narrow three-point victory.

The final score of 72-69 in favor of the Belize City Defenders marked the end of the San Pedro Tiger Sharks’ journey in this year’s BEBL season. However, the island community remains steadfast in supporting their elite basketball team, looking forward to their future success in the next season.