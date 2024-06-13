Thursday, June 13, 2024
Sports

San Pedro Tiger Sharks eliminated in BEBL’s semi-finals

Share

The San Pedro Tiger Sharks were eliminated from the 2024 Belize Elite Basketball League (BEBL) championship on Friday, June 7th, by the Belize City Defenders in the semi-finals. The crucial match occurred at the Belize City Civic Center, where the island team gave their best effort but ultimately fell short against the Defenders, who clinched a close 72-69 victory. However, the excitement doesn’t end here. The coveted BEBL Championship trophy is now between Benny’s Hurricanes and Belize City Defenders, with the first of two matches scheduled for June 21st.
In the final match, the Tiger Sharks started with a solid lead, thanks to the outstanding performance of Jihad Wright, Gene Myvrett, and Francis Arana. The Belize City Defenders kept trailing behind the island boys, but it was not enough. The Tiger Sharks closed the first quarter with a 23-18 lead. The Belize City team kept the pressure, and by the end of the second quarter, they managed to overcome the island squad 33-29.
Following the halftime break, The Belize City Defenders maintained their momentum, stretching the gap. The Tiger Sharks were right behind, netting points, but they were not enough to prevent the Defenders from taking the third quarter 52-47.
As the game reached its final quarter, the Defenders maintained their lead over the Tiger Sharks. However, the island team did not give up, implementing a new defensive strategy and fighting desperately to bridge the gap. Despite their valiant efforts, the Tiger Sharks could not close the margin, and the game ended with the Defenders securing a narrow three-point victory.
The final score of 72-69 in favor of the Belize City Defenders marked the end of the San Pedro Tiger Sharks’ journey in this year’s BEBL season. However, the island community remains steadfast in supporting their elite basketball team, looking forward to their future success in the next season.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun