Lil Sharks Seniors are the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup 2024 champions

On Sunday, June 16th, the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena was ablaze with the intensity of the Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Cup finals. The clash between team Crushers and Lil Sharks Seniors was electrifying, with both teams showcasing their exceptional softball skills. Ultimately, Lil Shark Seniors emerged as the champions, securing a 15-7 victory and the coveted trophy.

After weeks of fierce competition, the Lil Sharks Seniors’ resilience led them to the championship. Despite facing solid teams like Crushers, Mampis, and San Pedro High School Sharks, they proved their mettle and secured their place in the tournament.

The championship match started shortly after 4:30PM. Lil Sharks Seniors began with a lead from the first inning, scoring the first runs. Crushers upped their game and started edging Lil Sharks Seniors, but they could not manage to even the score and take the lead. Lil Sharks Seniors continued topping the score, determined to win the grand prize.

The last innings of the match went into the night with Lil Sharks Seniors controlling the game. They further widened the gap, and the Crushers could not make a comeback. As the game wrapped up, Lil Sharks Seniors emerged victorious and were named champions after tallying 15 home points against Crushers.

Crushers settled for sub-champions, while third place went to San Pedro High School Sharks, who won by default after Team Mampis forfeited.

Alongside the team trophies, individual accolades highlighting the outstanding performances of the players were awarded. Aaliyah Pilgrim was honored as the ‘Best Female Player,’ while Julio Bardalez was recognized as the ‘Most Valuable Player.’ Both exceptional players are from the victorious Lil Sharks Seniors.

The tournament organizers thanked everyone who supported the event and all the teams for participating. The tournament was an initiative by the San Pedro Town Council Sports to keep the island sporting community active and highlight other disciplines besides football. They look forward to hosting the event next year. Congratulations to the champions, Lil Sharks Seniors, and all the other Mayor’s Co-Ed Softball Tournament players!