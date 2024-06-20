Kickboxing Night celebrates Father’s Day in San Pedro

On Saturday, June 15th, the Belize Combat Championship (BCC) and the San Pedro Town Council Sports (SPTCS) organized a special event at the Louis Sylvestre Complex (Saca Chispas) to honor all fathers of the Ambergris Caye. The event, which started around 9PM and ended around 1AM, featured kickboxing matches that brought athletes from Mexico and El Salvador to San Pedro. The event also showcased children’s development of skills and experience in the sport.

The tournament began with four friendly matches involving children aged six, eight, nine, and ten. They were introduced to modern karate techniques, encouraging them to continue practicing as they grow older. In the children’s category, the first match was between Johan Van Schalkwyk and Abel Fennema, both nine years old, followed by the second match between George Dawson and Javier Cowo, both six years old. The third match was between Nigel Howe and Johan Van Schalkwyk, who were eight years old, and the last match featured Edward Castro and Richard Tun, both ten years old. At the end of the matches, all participants were awarded medals, as there were no official records in this category, and they were all recognized as winners.

After a short intermission, the kickboxing match continued with the adults’ category. Five matches took place, culminating in the main event of the night. Each game consisted of three rounds, with three minutes per round and a one-minute rest in between.

The first match was between Randy Duarte and Christian Smith. Smith won with a knockout (KO) in the second round at 1:23 minutes. The event continued with two exhibition matches for the audience, featuring Jose May from Mexico vs. Sergio Herrera and Juan Card vs. Amiel Topsey. No records were kept, and all players were considered winners.

After a short break, the night’s co-main event was announced, featuring Jennifer Argaez from Mexico versus Yasmin Aguiluz from El Salvador. Unfortunately, Yasmin’s opponent could not attend the event due to transportation issues, leading to the match’s cancellation. Before the main event, SPTC gave away certificates and prizes to attendees to celebrate Father’s Day. The night’s highlight was the match between Jahmir Selgado and Abisai Duran. It lasted three intense rounds filled with excitement and thrill. After a tough time, Abisai Duran was awarded the win by decision, and both fighters received medals for first and second place.

The San Pedro Town Council and the Belize Combat Championship will organize another boxing event in October. The event is still in the planning stages and has not been formally announced.

The San Pedro Sun extends its best wishes to all fathers on La Isla Bonita for a Happy Father’s Day!