National Amateur Interdistrict Championship rolls into Week 3

San Pedro’s Terror Squad and Conquerors Football Club (FC) did not have the best results in the third week of the National Amateur Interdistrict football tournament. Neither of the island teams could win a game over the weekend. They are now preparing to secure better results in the tournament’s fourth week, which is expected to continue this weekend.

On Sunday, June 30th, both teams represented the island. Conquerors hosted the New Site HD Hustler Team from the Stann Creek District at the Ambergris Stadium. Despite playing on their home turf, Conquerors could not use this advantage over their opponent. At the end of the 90+ minute match, Conquerors managed a 1-1 draw against the mainland team.

Meanwhile, Terror Squad faced a tough battle at the Caroline Football Field in the Corozal District Against Copper Bank. The match was a rollercoaster, with Terror Squad initially taking the lead. However, the home team fought back, ultimately defeating the island boys with a 3-2 final score.

Several matches saw clear winners, with Mi Gente defeating Garage FC 4-2 and Club Atletico beating Team 7 Miles 2-1. However, the matches between Caesar Ridge FC and Napoles FC and Tutbay FC against Legends FC were postponed due to inclement weather, adding an unexpected twist to the tournament.

The tournament started on the 15th and 16th of June with 18 teams. The Football Federation of Belize is organizing the national competition. The phase of the tournament will see eight teams advancing to the quarter-finals. The schedule for the games this weekend is yet to be announced. Organizers are monitoring Hurricane Beryl as it approaches Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.