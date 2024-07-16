San Pedro Volleyball Association hosts Summer Volleyball Program 2024

The San Pedro Volleyball Association hosted a sports summer program for males and females. The program offered a unique opportunity for young athletes to experience these benefits while honing their skills and preparing for future competitions. The sessions took place at Angle Nuñez Auditorium from July 1st to July 12th, with two daily sessions.

The Volleyball camp is designed for young athletes with volleyball experience and those interested in sports. Participants aim to hone their skills under the guidance of an experienced coach with a passion for the sport. From beginners to advanced levels, participants will receive one-on-one coaching sessions to enhance their knowledge and skills, especially for those interested in entering the indoor tournament.

The volleyball camp, held annually, has been made possible with the generous support of the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), the San Pedro Town Council Sports (SPTCS), and Councilor Adaly Ayuso under the portfolio of Public Events, Culture, Customer Service, and Sports. This support ensures the quality and credibility of the program. Each day, young athletes will undergo training on skill development, strategy learning, and fitness and conditioning drills. They will also participate in friendly matches led by their experienced coach, Erick Santizo.

The SPTC encourages more activities like these, engaging children in sporting events and helping students improve their self-esteem, social skills, confidence, time management, and discipline.

To register for upcoming volleyball tournaments or learn more about training camps, contact Erick Santizo at 605-0963 or Guillermo Rivero at 627-8561 or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/San-Pedro-Volleyball-Association-100068382245302/.