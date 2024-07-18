8-Ball Pool Tournament District Championships to be held this weekend

San Pedro has always been a vibrant community full of activities, with one of them being billiards (pool tournaments). The Belikin Stout National 8-Ball Pool Tournament is gearing up to crown a District champion on Sunday, July 21st, at Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill at the San Pedrito entrance. The top team and the sub-champion will participate in the national championship set for August 3rd and 4th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

The last semi-final match occurred on Sunday, July 14th, at Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill. One Shot, One Kill took on the Golden Warriors. One Shot, One Kill battled through seven matches to finally secure their place in the tournament’s finals. They are now preparing to face Casey’s Snipers, one of the strongest teams in the island’s billiards league. One Shot, One Kill said it would not be an easy feat but would give their best to emerge as the top team.

The island tournament saw 11 teams competing for the coveted prize as the top squad. But it was a battle that only a few survived. The round of games on Sunday will see the third, second, and first up for grabs. The schedule of the games starts at 3PM with Team Storm going against Golden Warriors for the third place. At 6PM, One Shot, One Kill will face Casey’s Snipers for first place in the competition. As the top teams, One Shot, One Kill, and Casey’s Snipers have automatically secured their place at the national championship next month.

Organizers invite pool table enthusiasts to come out and have a good time at the finals on Sunday. They guarantee that the top teams competing will not disappoint, and billiards lovers can learn one or two things about the sport from these dedicated competitors. Everyone supportive is acknowledged for making the tournament possible.