Get ready for a thrilling weekend as the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) enters its quarterfinal stage. On July 20th and 21st, four high-stakes football matches will unfold across the country. One of these intense battles will occur at Ambergris Stadium on Sunday, July 21st, pitting the island Football Clubs (FC), Terror Squad FC, and Conquerors FC, against each other. The game kicks off at 6:30 PM, promising an evening of heart-pounding action.

The other games on the mainland will see Napoles FC facing EZ Griga Conquerors FC in the capital city of Belmopan on Saturday. On Sunday, Mi Gente FC will take on Calcutta Bulls FC in Orange Walk Town, and Club Atletico FC will play against Legends FC in Belmopan City that same day. The top teams will then advance to the semifinals.

The recent results from games played on July 13th and 14th showed that the teams contesting the quarterfinals had solid scores in their favor. Club Atletico crushed 7 Miles FC 3-0, while Legends FC overcame Tutbay FC 3-1. Terror Squad had no mercy on Copper Bank FC, crushing them 4-0. Napoles FC did the same against Caesar Ridge FC, winning the match 4-0. EZ Griga Conquerors did not give 501 Spartans many chances and served them with a 5-1 defeat. Mi Gente lost 3-2 to Garage FC, but with the overall goal score cumulative, they managed to advance to the quarterfinals. Conquerors FC struggled against New Site HD Hustler but secured a tight 3-2 victory.

The NAIC’s games this weekend will be crucial for the remaining teams in the tournament to continue their quest to claim the championship. The two island teams competing, Terror Squad and Conquerors, invite all San Pedro football fans to come out and support them this Sunday. Both teams compete for the top prize in the national tournament, which will crown a champion next month.