Bob Gabourel represents Belize at the Pan-American Masters Games in the USA

Cyclist Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel and other Belizean athletes represented the country at the Pan-American Masters Games in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. The experienced cyclist and proud athlete representing the San Pedro community competed on Monday, July 15th, in a road race in the 40-44-year-old category. He finished the 29-lap criterium race in 41 minutes and 20 seconds, claiming fourth place in his division.

The Masters Games are scheduled from July 12th to the 21st. It is a significant event organized by the International Masters Games Association. The games provide a platform for participants worldwide to demonstrate their competitive spirit and athletic abilities. Athletes from over 50 countries will compete in 24 sports, including cycling, track and field, basketball, and tennis.

Other representatives from Belize included Roque Matus, a popular cyclist from Belize, who finished fifth in his category, ages 50-54. In the 55-59 category, Fitzgerald Joseph and Robert Liam Stewart finished ninth and tenth, respectively. Gabourel and his team are gearing up to continue competing in the games, hoping for better results. Gabourel mentioned that they are proud to represent Belize at this international event, aiming to inspire other Belizean cyclists who aspire to represent their country at similar international sporting events.

Gabourel is a well-known cyclist in Belize. Originally from Unitedville in the Cayo District, he has lived on Ambergris Caye for several years. His most recent cycling victory in the country was on June 30th, when he achieved first place in the Belize National Road Championship in the Masters Category for the second time. On Ambergris Caye, islanders applaud Gabourel for his determination, discipline, and commitment to the sport. Many in the sporting community have said he has inspired and motivated the youth to follow in his footsteps.

Gabourel thanked everyone who has supported him, including M&M Engineering, Belize Tourism Board, Supply Plus Distributor, Belize Pro Divers, Amanda Syme, Jose Rivera, Bunas Mejia, Kulture, and Stone.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates Kent ‘Bob’ Gabourel on his sporting achievements, joining the community in celebration.