Salvadoran Team Rumba wins 2024 Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament

The 8th annual Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament occurred from Thursday, July 11th, through Sunday, July 14th. Team Rumba from El Salvador emerged as the winners and claimed the big trophy and a $135,000 cash prize. Team Miss Made secured second place, and Team Hunter B took home third place. This year’s event was the largest tournament thus far, with 53 registered boats, including international teams.

The Captain’s Dinner on Thursday brought all the teams together, allowing team members to socialize and learn more about the tournament. The first day of the fishing tournament began at 6AM on Friday, July 12th. Competitors were required to check in at the weigh station before 6PM. Participants reported that the fish were biting, capturing 24 impressive billfish over the two-day tournament. Due to the high number of billfish caught, the organizers decided to make the competition a full-release event, marking the first of its kind in the country. “We are proud of the accomplishment and the anglers for agreeing and striving towards conservation of our marine wildlife,” said one of the organizers. At the end of each fishing day, there were musical performances at the Grand Caribe Resort by the Loser’s Most Wanted band from Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

After an intense competition, fishing enthusiasts gathered at the West Room of Grand Caribe for the award ceremony on Sunday. The top five teams were honored, and individual awards were presented.

The prize presentation began with the fifth-place award going to Team Keila for catching one Blue Marlin, the first-ever Spear Fish in the tournament. The team earned 4,084 points and received $2,500, as well as a Carey Chen artwork and a trophy. Team Reelaxing secured fourth place with two Blue Marlins, totaling 5,005 points, and received $5,000, a Carey Chen artwork, and a trophy.

In third place was Team Hunter B, who caught two Blue Marlins totaling 5,066 points, earning themselves $15,000, a Carey Chen artwork, and a trophy. Second place was claimed by Team Miss Made, with three Blue Marlins totaling 7,555 points, resulting in a prize of $55,000, a Carey Chen artwork, and a trophy.

The grand prize was awarded to Salvadoran Team Rumba, who caught four Marlins and scored 10,055 points. They received a cash prize of $135,000, a piece of Carey Chen artwork, and the main trophy. Additionally, they received a contribution from last year’s winning team, Team Boss Gyal.

Individual awards included a new category, recognizing the first Junior Angler, awarded to Jaime Manzano for reeling in a Blue Marlin. The Top Junior Prize went to Jose Rodriguez, while the Top Angler Prize was given to Gadala Samour from Team Rumba. The Top Female Angler was Marsha Matthews from Team Feinlines. The Heaviest Tuna prize was awarded to Zean La-Forte of Team Star Kissed. The Heaviest Wahoo (28 lbs) prize was claimed by Jules Diab from Team Donzi, and the Heaviest Dorado (37 lbs) prize went to Ellis Metzgen of Team Absolutely Knot.

The organizers congratulated and thanked all participants for making the fishing tournament successful. They also acknowledged the hard-working Grand Caribe staff and sponsors for contributing to another successful Deep Sea Classic fishing tournament in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

Pictures courtesy of Grand Caribe