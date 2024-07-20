San Pedro’s Ada Cordova takes coach training in FFB

Well-known instructor and trainer Ada Abagail Cordova, a coach for male and female football players in the age 7-16 age range, underwent training in Belmopan at the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) from July 15th through July 19th. The diploma course is formulated to strengthen techniques and develop expertise for coaches, focusing on national playing styles, game analysis, session planning, game model development, and coaching tips for improving game strategies and developing skills.

The training course consists of three intensive blocks. Block one is from July 15th to July 19th, and block two is scheduled from September 23rd to September 27th. Block three is from November 11th to November 15th, where participants will learn materials covering football training guidelines to understand the laws of the football game and for the betterment of each player’s overall performance during games. The diploma course aims to coach and teach children football methods and help players evolve and learn the essential principles of effective communication, teamwork, and leadership while coaches elevate their knowledge and positively impact football development.

Currently, islander Ms. Cordova is the only female taking the course in Belmopan as she steps closer to her goals and dreams. She has completed the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) license C &D and is working towards accomplishing coaching license B. Ada Cordova is not only an active member of the San Pedro Town Council Sports committee but has also previously played for the Belize National Female Football Team.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Cordova for investing her time and effort to benefit our island youth.