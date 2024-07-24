Team One Shot One Kill wins district championship in the Belikin 8-ball pool tournament

After several weeks of intense competition, the Belikin Stout National 8-Ball Pool Tournament crowned Team One Shot One Kill as the District Champion on Sunday, July 21st, at Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill. They overcame their opponent, Casey’s Snipers, with a final game score of 5-2. The competition phase will see both teams representing San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and the Belize District at the national championship set for August 3rd and 4th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium on the island.

The game day at Casey’s started at 3PM with a third-place match between Team Storm and Golden Warriors. It was an intense game, with both teams tailing each other to the end. The game had to go over the stipulated time as the teams continued edging each other. However, in the end, only one team could win, and after a hard-fought match, Golden Warriors took the third place.

Next, the most anticipated tournament match started just after 7PM between One Shot One Kill and Casey’s Snipers. Pool fans cheered for their favorite teams. The Snipers started strong, but One Shot One Kill was in no mood to give up the opportunity to become the champions. They turned the game in their favor and dominated the rest of the matches. During the crucial match, each team chose their best player. It was a thrilling last game with the best of the best facing each other. The final moments drew louder cheers from the crowd as One Shot One Kill emerged as the top team.

Organizers congratulated the winners and thanked everyone for their support and love for the sport. They invited everyone to support the teams as they represented the district against other teams from across the country in the national tournament next month on the island. Afterward, the winners were presented with their respective medals and trophies. Golden Warriors raised their third-place trophy, followed by Casey’s Snipers, settling in for the sub-champion title. One Shot One Kill then received the big trophy and was declared champions of the district finals.

Individual prizes included the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), being Alex Garden from One Shot One Kill. The MVP of the game went to Mauricio Peña of One Shot, One Kill as well.

The team One Shot One Kill, consists of Gio Marin, Mauricio Peña, Alex Garden, Nazir Guerra, Ecort Montero, Mark Hernandez, and Nestor Villanueva. They would like to thank their sponsor, which includes Belize Unique Sea Adventures, Anglers Seafood House, Belize Sea Shuttle, Captain Shark’s Belize, San Pedro Town Council, Level Up Barcade, MADISCO Company, and Nails and Beauty Boutique by Sandra.

Organizers thanked all those who supported the tournament with sponsorship, contributing to its grand success. One supporting partner is Belikin Beer, who will also be part of the national championship in August.