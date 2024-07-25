National Amateur Interdistrict Championship hosts quarterfinals

The first leg of the quarterfinals in the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) took place over the weekend of July 20th and 21st. Four matches were held nationwide, including one in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, between the island teams Terror Squad and Conquerors. The second leg of the quarterfinals continues this weekend from Friday, July 26th, through Sunday, the 28th.

The first match was on Saturday, July 20th, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium in the City of Belmopan between Napoles FC and EZ Griga Conquerors FC. The game was not easy for both teams. Napoles’ Jalen Myers gave his team the lead in the 10th minute. But this lead was short-lived when, in the 17th minute, Sherick Swazo tied the match. There were no other goals for the remainder of the first half. The second half saw another round of intense football action, with both teams on the offensive. The game continued tied 1-1 until the 75th minute when Myers again scored for Napoles. At the end of the game, Napoles emerged victorious 2-1.

On Sunday, Terror Squad took on Conquerors at the Ambergris Stadium. The game’s first goal occurred in the 21st minute by Kenroy Wagner for Terror Squad. The Conquerors tried to tie the game without any luck. Minutes before the end of the first half, Kaeyden Bowen scored Terror Squad’s second goal in the 34th minute. Conquerors made several attempts in the second half, again without favorable results. However, Team Terror Squad continued pressing and took advantage of a gap in Conqueror’s defense in the 52nd minute, allowing Angel Burke to score their third goal. During the injury time in the game, Terror Squad’s Wagner netted another goal, sealing the crushing 4-0 victory over Conquerors.

Mi Gente FC welcomed the Calcutta Bulls to Orange Walk Town that same day. Mi Gente has been one of the strongest teams in the tournament. However, this time, they could not score a win. After the 90+ game, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. The fourth game of the weekend also ended in a 1-1 draw between Club Atletico and Legends in the Capital City.

The upcoming games in the second leg of the quarterfinals will determine which teams advance to the semifinals next month. Football fans are, therefore, invited to come out and continue supporting their favorite teams as the battle intensifies to determine who will emerge as the NAIC 2024 champion.