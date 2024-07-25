Sea Bulls FC are the 2024 Island League Champions

The Island Football League (IFL) season concluded on Friday, July 19th, at the Ambergris Stadium. The final match between Conquerors FC and Sea Bulls FC resulted in a hard-fought victory, with an overtime penalty determining the winner. Sea Bulls FC secured a 3-1 win in the final game, earning them the championship title.

After weeks of intense gameplay, the semifinals saw Sea Bulls FC face off against Shark Shooters FC, while Terror Squad FC took on Conquerors FC. Ultimately, Sea Bulls FC and Conquerors FC emerged as the finalists. Sea Bulls FC took the final win, defeating Conquerors FC with a score of 3-1 and claiming victory in the Island League games.

The season, which saw the participation of eleven competitive teams, was a journey of determination and skill. The participating teams this year were Conquerors FC, Sea Bulls FC, Terror Squad FC, Shark Shooters FC, Alaia FC, G-Strikers FC, Sharks FC, Vince Assassins FC, Joker Football Club, San Pedro High School SPHS FC, and Black Sails FC.

The competition aimed to engage athletes of all ages in positive activities such as sports, fostering collaboration, acknowledging collective efforts, and striving for common goals. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and the San Pedro Town Council Sports Committee organized the competition, led by Adaly Ayuso.

After the championship match, organizers thanked each player for their participation. An awards ceremony was held to distribute medals and trophies. Best goalkeeper went to Tazzy Guerra, Best defender Kelly Chavez, Most goals Roberto Nah, Best young player Angel Avila, MVP Abner Howard and Fair play was warded to San Pedro High School SPHS. The nigh followed with several exciting raffles, where football fans won extravagant prizes such as speakers, microwaves, cash prizes, and much more. The night continued with dancehall music by DJ Debbie and a sale of food and drinks.

The SPTC and the SPTCS extend their heartfelt thanks to all football fans who supported the players. Their enthusiasm and encouragement were instrumental in making the tournament a success. The organizers also thank all contestants, parents, and everyone involved in making the Island Football League season memorable.