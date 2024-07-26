Belize’s U21 Women’s Volleyball team makes history with a golden win!

The Belize National Female Volleyball team showcased their talent and emerged as champions in the 20th Central American U21 Women’s Championship. This victory marked a historic moment for the country, as it was the first time Belize won a gold medal in volleyball. The competition occurred over four days at the Civic Center in Belize City from July 16 to 20, 2024. Additionally, Nisaan Martinez was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). This considerable win puts Belize on the global volleyball map for the first time.

The team secured the championship with four wins and no losses, earning 20 points overall. In the tournament championship game, Team Belize faced off against Guatemala and emerged victorious, winning gold with an overall 3-0 score (25-17, 25-18, 25-18). Nicaragua claimed second place with a 3-1 record and thirteen points, while Guatemala took third place with a 2-2 record and twelve points.

Individual awards were also distributed. These were determined based on detailed individual player statistics measured by the Volleyball Information System (VIS) scoring. This comprehensive system evaluates players’ performance metrics, including points scored, defensive skills, and overall impact on the game throughout the tournament. The awardees are as follows: MVP went to Nisaan Martinez from Team Belize; Best Attacker went to Gareth Bruce from Team Belize; Best Blocker went to Andrea Mendizabal from Team Guatemala; Best Opposite went to Maria Rivera from Team Guatemala; Best Setter went to Ziane Henderson from team Belize; Best Libero went to Karen Del Cid from Team Guatemala; Best Defense went to Denixa Zeledon from Team Nicaragua; Best Receive from Naomi Monney Team Guatemala; Best Service went to Maria Santacruz from Team Guatemala and Best Scorer went to Maria Santacruz from Team Guatemala.

During the press conference, Gilroy Usher, Minister of State in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Transport, remarked, “As we gather here for this historic occasion of winning the gold medal for the first time in the Central America Championships for Volleyball, we want to sincerely thank each player for their dedicated efforts during the tournament. We thank the female volleyball players for bringing home the gold medal this year. This victory has tremendously and positively impacted our country, putting Belize in the spotlight for sports in Central America and the Caribbean. This achievement has demonstrated that Belize has talented athletes in volleyball and all sports. Therefore, we are committed to investing in sports, recognizing its importance for the nation and the private sector. The success of our teams has shown that with the necessary coaching and support, our athletes will excel not only in volleyball but in all sports.”

Usher further commented, “The Volleyball Association has been working towards a win since 1990, preparing for victory for thirty-four years. This serves as a reminder that achievements don’t happen overnight. Today, we thank all the coaches who have prepared and set the foundation for the players, making this win possible.”

After the press conference, Team Belize was celebrated with a victory motorcade through the main streets of Belize City. This marks Belize’s first gold medal in any Association of Central American Volleyball (AFECAVOL) event. In the U21 category, Belize only achieved a silver medal in the 2022 edition, which was also held in Belize, where Guatemala won the title.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Belize’s Women’s Volleyball Association on their historic win and the overall impact on the game throughout the tournament.

Photos courtesy of AFECAVOL