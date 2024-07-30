San Pedro’s Terror Squad advances to NAIC semi-finals

Four football clubs (FC) from across the country have advanced to the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship (NAIC) semi-finals. One of these teams is Terror Squad FC from San Pedro Town, which is preparing to compete for a place in the national tournament finals. The other teams include Legends FC, Mi Gente FC, and EZ Griga Conquerors. The first leg of the semi-finals will begin this weekend. Terror Squad will host Legends FC on Saturday, August 3rd, at 7:30PM at the Ambergris Stadium.

Terror Squad secured their spot in the semi-final rounds after defeating Conquerors FC, another team from the island. The match occurred on Friday, July 26th, at the Ambergris Stadium. Conquerors took the lead in the game and were determined to win, having lost the first game of the quarterfinals 4-0. They needed to score five goals to advance in the competition. Only 8 minutes into the game, Brian Chavez scored for Team Conquerors, giving them hope to reach the semi-finals. Despite the Conquerors’ continued offensive efforts, Terror Squad blocked all their attempts. However, the Conquerors couldn’t extend their lead, and the Terror Squad couldn’t score. The first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Conquerors, but they still needed four more goals to advance.

Terror Squad turned the tables in the second half and dominated the match. In the 60th minute, Terror Squad’s Kaeyden Bowen tied the game 1-1, putting pressure on Conquerors, who then needed to score five goals to win the semi-final ticket. Both teams made several close attempts to widen the gap, but neither scored a second goal. When the final whistle blew, the 1-1 game score favored Terror Squad, who won with an overall score of 4-1. They are determined to fight for a chance in NAIC’s championship and return the big trophy to the island.

The quarterfinals saw two other exciting games. On Saturday, July 27th, Legends FC beat Club Atletico 5-1 at the Victor Sanchez Stadium in Punta Gorda Town, Toledo District. The next day, at the Calcutta Football Field in the Corozal District, Mi Gente faced off against the Calcutta Bulls FC. Mi Gente secured a narrow 4-3 win in a tough match. On the same day, at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District, EZ Griga Conquerors FC played against Napoles FC. Despite the tough match, EZ Griga Conquerors emerged victorious with a 3-2 win and an aggregate score of 4-2.

The football action will continue next weekend, and all football fans are encouraged to come out and support their favorite teams.