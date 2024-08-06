Team Big Sexy wins the San Pedro Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament; competition raises funds for two non-profits

The San Pedro Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament took place from August 1st to the 3rd and saw eight teams participate. The three-day competition included fishing and fun and showcased the importance of the fly-fishing industry in Belize. The top team, Team Big Sexy, won the grand prize of US$3,000, with Abner Marin and Zach Kolanda leading the team. Additionally, the tournament raised funds for the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT) and Omar Arceo’s Youth Fly-Fishing Program.

The tournament started at 5:30 AM each day when the fly-fishers headed to sea. They had to report back by 2 PM to register their catches at La San Pedrana Bar and Grill at Holiday Hotel. Marisol Marin, one of the organizers, explained that the competition was catch and release, targeting Bonefish, Permit, and Tarpon. Anglers were given a ruler and required to document the measurement of their catch and send it to the tournament organizers or provide videos or pictures upon their return at 2 PM.

After each day of fishing, a pop-up market was held on the beach in front of La San Pedrana. On the first day, there were fly-casting competitions on the beach, while on the second day, there was a rod assembly competition. However, the tournament’s second day saw the most action, with anglers reporting the catch and release of 12 Bonefish, one Permit, and three Tarpons. Additionally, one team reeled in a ‘Grand Slam,’ which means they caught all three types of fish on the same day.



On the last day of the competition, teams went for a strong finish. The battle was fierce, and only the strongest claimed the three top prizes at the end of the day. At the same time, an online and silent auction continued to try to raise more funds for the two non-profit organizations. At the award ceremony held at La San Pedrana, the President of the San Pedro Classic Fly-Fishing Tournament, Tina Winkler, and Vice President Lori-Ann Murphy thanked the participating teams in the debut of this annual event. With the assistance of their Secretary and Treasurer, Marin, they started distributing individual awards. Prizes were presented to angler Kolanda for the largest Bonefish measuring 19 inches, followed by angler John catching a 17-inch Bonefish. Team Poon Shack caught an 18-inch Permit and a 44-inch Tarpon.

Afterward, the winning teams were called to receive their prizes. In third place was Team Red House, manned by Darrel Smith and John Winkler, scoring 1,050 points. They received a cash price of US$1,000. In second place was Team Poon Shack with 1,075 points, a cash prize of US$2,000, and manned by Cesar Acosta and Andy Renaudin. Taking home the grand prize this year was Team Big Sexy, with a total of 1,775 points. Abner Marin and Zack Kolanda guided the team. They were also the only team that scored a Grand Slam.

After announcing the winners, it was announced that the tournament raised $15,800. This amount was divided evenly between two non-profit organizations, the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT) and Omar Arceo’s Youth Fly-Fishing Program, with each receiving a check for $7,900. The BTT focuses on preserving and improving healthy flat fisheries and habitats in the Western Hemisphere and restoring those in decline. The organization collaborates with other institutions and governments to achieve these goals. Additionally, Arceo’s Youth Fly-Fishing Program educates young people about safe and responsible fly-fishing practices and the importance of conservation, particularly concerning species like Bonefish, Permit, and Tarpon, which are vital to the livelihoods of many Belizean fly-fishing tour guides.

The participating teams expressed their gratitude to the organizers for arranging the tournament. In the past, a similar competition called the Tres Pescados Slam Tournament was discontinued after the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers thanked all participating teams, volunteers, and sponsors for making the event possible. Plans have already begun for the next tournament, and anglers are asked to save the date for the tournament’s second edition, which is set for August 14-16, 2025.