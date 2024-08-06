U15 and U17 Mundialito Champions make their mark in the youth football tournament

The exciting summer Mundialito Under-15 (U15) and Under-17 (U17) Tournament season concluded on Thursday, August 1st, at the Ambergris Stadium with the highly anticipated championship matches. The tournament provided male and female players a platform to showcase their skills across three engaging segments. The event started with the U17 match featuring an intense showdown between Argentina and England, followed by an exhilarating U15 battle between England and Mexico. The evening concluded with a fiercely contested female match between Team Hurricane and No Limits. Following the matches, an unforgettable award ceremony celebrated the outstanding performances of the players, with trophies and medals presented to the best talents.

The action-packed event, fueled by the energy of the enthusiastic crowd, started at 4PM with an exciting match between Team Argentina and Team England. Team Argentina won with a score of 5-1, capturing the audience’s hearts. The energy continued to soar as Team England secured a hard-fought 6-4 win against a determined Team Mexico, showing their determination and skill. The evening peaked during the female matchup as Team Hurricane delivered an outstanding performance, securing a resounding 4-0 victory over a resilient No Limits team.

The tournament ended with the crowning of champions in each category. Argentina claimed the title in the U17 male category, while England secured the runners-up position. In the U15 category, England emerged as the champions, and Mexico displayed tremendous tenacity to secure second place.

Individual accolades showcased the remarkable talents of several players in different categories. In the U15 category, Osmar Ruano was named Best Midfielder, Andra Chi as Best Defender, Kelvin Almendarez as the Most Goals Getter, Kyron Sansores as Best Goalkeeper, and Quijano as the MVP. In the U17 category, Michael Stephan was recognized as the Best Midfielder, Jordan Gordon as the Best Defender, Brandon Quijano as the Most Goals Getter, and Jyrod Gongora as the Best Goalkeeper. Brandon Quijano also received the MVP award. In the female category, the Hurricanes were champions, and No Limits were the runners-up. Individual awards went to Briannie Saravia as the Best Defender, Tanya Teul as the Best Midfielder, Kassandra as the Best Goalkeeper, Clowy Villamil for her prolific goal-scoring, and Terry Diaz as the MVP.

The impressive tournament came to life thanks to the exceptional efforts of the San Pedro Town Council Sports, led by Mayor Wally Nunez, Councilors Dianelli “Danni” Aranda, and Adaly Guerrero Ayuso. Please visit the San Pedro Town Council Sports Facebook page for more updates and details on future sporting events.