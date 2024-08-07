ALG Warriors win 2024 Belikin Stout 8-Ball Tournament, San Pedro team secures Sub-Champion Title

The ALG Warriors from the Corozal District emerged as the winners of the 2024 Belikin Stout 8 Ball National Tournament on Sunday, August 4th. Team One Shot, One Kill from San Pedro secured second place, while Karz Shooters from the Toledo District settled for third place in the annual billiards competition.

In partnership with the Belize Billiards Sports Federation, the national tournament took place from August 3rd to 4th at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town. Over the two days, 14 teams from across the country competed for the top prize. The event featured Belize’s best pool table players showcasing their skills before a large crowd gathered to watch the matches and support their favorite teams.

The competition started at 9AM daily and continued until around 11PM. On the first day, teams vied to advance to the second day. Only seven teams progressed to the games on Sunday, including San Pedro’s One Shot, One Kill. Unfortunately, the second island team, Casey’s Snipers, did not advance to the tournament’s second round.

The exciting games drew loud cheers from the crowd as the top teams advanced to the finals. The top teams, Long Island, Karz Shooters, One Shot, One Kill, and ALG Warriors, were the last teams competing near the end of the event. Karz Shooter overcame their opponent, leading to the championship match between San Pedro’s team and Corozal’s ALG Warriors. ALG Warriors, previous national tournament winners, faced a tough challenge from One Shot, One Kill but emerged victorious to claim the top prize in this year’s 8 Ball Tournament.

The award ceremony commenced with the presentation of individual prizes, followed by Karz Shooters receiving the third-place trophy and a $900 cash prize. One Shot, One Kill received the sub-champion trophy and a $2,000 cash prize. The 2024 champions, ALG Warriors, were awarded the big trophy and a $4,000 cash prize.

Members of One Shot, One Kill, including Alex Garden, Mauricio Peña, Mark Hernandez, Nazir Guerra, Giomar Marin, Ecort Montero, and team owner Gonzalo Lara, who expressed gratitude to their fans and sponsors, which included Belize Unique Sea Adventures, Anglers Seafood House, Belize Sea Shuttle, Captain Shark’s Belize, San Pedro Town Council, Level Up Barcade, MADISCO Company, and Nails and Beauty Boutique by Sandra.

The Belize Billiards Sports Federation extended thanks to all participating teams and everyone who contributed to this year’s tournament’s success. They also acknowledged the partnership of the San Pedro Billiards Association, Don Patterson, Casey’s Boatyard Bar and Grill, Gonzalo Lara, and Jody Jones.