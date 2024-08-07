Terror Squad FC wins first game in the NAIC’s semi-finals

San Pedro’s Terror Squad Football Club (FC) secured a home win in the first leg of the National Amateur Interdistrict Championship’s (NAIC) semi-finals on Saturday, August 3rd, at the Ambergris Stadium. The island squad overcame Legends FC from the Toledo District 2-1. The second round in the championship’s semi-finals continues this weekend. Terror Squad will travel to Toledo on Saturday, August 10th, to face Legends FC.

The victory for the island boys was hard-fought as Legends put up a good defensive barrier for most of the first half of the match. Terror Squad’s offensive was met with an impenetrable defense, keeping the game scoreless almost to the end of the first 45 minutes. It was not until the 37th minute that Kenroy Wagner was able to open the scoring in favor of the island team. This first goal built up the momentum everyone was waiting for, and shortly before the teams retreated for halftime, Terror Squad’s Kaeyden Bowen scored the second goal in the 43rd minute.

Terror Squad tried to widen the gap in the second half, but they found an even stronger and more defensive Legends. The island boys were unable to score another goal for the remainder of the second half. The only goal was by Legends’ Jahiem Mena in the 88th minute. At the end of the game, Terror Squad secured a narrow 2-1 victory, giving them the advantage in the semi-final series. If the island squad wins the second match, they will secure their ticket to the tournament’s finals.

The other game in the NAIC’s semi-finals was between Mi Gente FC and EZ Griga Conquerors FC. The Griga team started with a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute of the first half. But before the team retreated to the locker rooms, Mi Gente tied the game in the 45th minute. The Griga boys scored again in the 47th minute of the second half. But shortly after, in the 63rd minute, Mi Gente tied the match again. There were no more goals for the remainder of the game, and the final score was a 2-2 draw.

The games over the weekend will be crucial as the tournament winds down to its last matches before the finals, where a new champion will be crowned. For more on the game and weekly updates, follow the Football Federation of Belize Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/footballbelize.