San Pedro Pirates draw against Port Loyola in PLB’s first game

The San Pedro Pirates Football Club have reentered the Premier League of Belize (PLB) and are competing after dropping out last season. On Sunday, August 4th, the team traveled to Belize City to play against the current champions of the PLB Closing Season, Port Loyola FC. Despite their fresh start, the island’s premier football team, displaying resilience and determination, did not secure a victory. The final score was a hard-fought 0-0 against Port Loyola.
The Marion Jones Sporting Complex was the stage for a thrilling match, with the San Pedro Pirates and Port Loyola FC making close attempts to score. The early minutes saw the San Pedro Pirates awarded a penalty kick, but they failed to convert. Despite Port Loyola’s dominance in the first half, they couldn’t find the net, leading to a goalless halftime.
In the second half, Port Loyola continued to dominate possession. In the 61st minute, they scored, but the referee disallowed the goal due to an offside offense. The match continued with both teams showing great effort and determination, striving to break the opponent’s defense, but neither side scored. The game ended in a 0-0 draw despite additional penalties and corner kicks in the final minutes.
In other games during the first week of the PLB’s Opening Season, Progresso FC defeated Bandits 3-0 at the People’s Stadium in Orange Walk Town, while Verdes FC triumphed over Wagiya 7-0 at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio Town.
The second week’s games will begin on Saturday, August 10th, with Progresso facing Verdes at the People’s Stadium. On Sunday, August 11th, the San Pedro Pirates will travel to Belmopan to play against the Bandits, promising an exciting match, and on the same day, Wagiya will host Port Loyola in Dangriga Town.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

